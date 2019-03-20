Sections
Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:03 p.m. 10comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Feb. 1, 2011 file photo, an American and Arkansas flag blow in the wind as snow falls in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Beth Hall, File)

An Arkansas House panel has again rejected a proposal to change the meaning of a star on the state's flag that currently represents the Confederacy, despite an endorsement from the Republican governor.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected the proposal by a 10-5 vote Wednesday.

[ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE: Full Democrat-Gazette coverage]

The measure would not have changed the design of the flag, but would have removed language that a blue star above Arkansas' name on the flag represents the Confederate States of America. It would instead make that star represent the United States of America and a blue star currently representing the U.S. would represent Native American nations.

The panel rejected another version of the proposal last month. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has endorsed the change, calling it the right thing to do.

  • limb
    March 20, 2019 at 12:18 p.m.

    White supremisists in love with draft dodging president. Asa has no influence over these dangerous
    misfits.
  • Quincy5413
    March 20, 2019 at 12:23 p.m.

    Stop beating the dead horse!! We've got LOTS more important issues to tackle instead of a star on a flag that 80% of the people have no idea what it stands for. Leave us at least one shred of Southern History to hang on to!
  • Illinoisroy
    March 20, 2019 at 12:24 p.m.

    I guess they are proud to be traitors to USA.
  • Cong
    March 20, 2019 at 12:47 p.m.

    Hard to believe we elect such primitive-minded people, and then place them on such legislative panels. They should required Arkansas legislators to at least have a GED, surely they wouldn't vote like this if they were half-way educated.

  • Foghorn
    March 20, 2019 at 12:49 p.m.

    Who are the 5 who voted no?
  • RBear
    March 20, 2019 at 12:49 p.m.

    My God how dumb can our legislators be? This is a NO-BRAINER, but it DOES require a brain to at least rationally reason about this. Okay, I'm going to go through Government Affairs to see who the idiots are in the Lege.
  • donkeymama
    March 20, 2019 at 12:49 p.m.

    I would think the state has issues to deal with, other than changing state history because someone is offended. Issues like teachers salaries, teachers insurance, state roads other than Little Rock’s, bridges, etc.

  • RBear
    March 20, 2019 at 12:52 p.m.

    And we see another low IQ Arkansan in DonkeyMaMa (yea, the screen name says it all). She says, "other than changing state history". This bill does NOTHING to change the state's history, you idiot. Please sit this discussion out until you get some sense.
  • 3WorldState1
    March 20, 2019 at 12:58 p.m.

    Maybe that’s why the “confederates” like Trump so much. Each were, and are, Traitors of our Union.

  • JJoutlaw
    March 20, 2019 at 1:06 p.m.

    Leave our damn flag alone!
