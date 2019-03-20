Little Rock firefighters rescue pet hedgehog trapped inside SUV for days

Little Rock firefighters Ben Bradford (left) and Jeff Grove (right) extricated a hedgehog trapped deep inside the console of an SUV. Photos courtesy of the Little Rock Fire Department

Little Rock firefighters rescued a pet hedgehog that was trapped deep inside the console of an SUV for days, requiring rescuers to take apart part of the car in order to pull out the spiky critter on Wednesday.

A man pulled up to the central fire station downtown asking for help after a hedgehog he was pet sitting for a friend had gotten trapped beneath the gear shift on Monday, Fire Capt. Doug Coffman said.

“Of course, the guys here thought he was kidding,” Coffman said.

The person told them he was worried after he stopped hearing the creature move around. Coffman said he told them he was taking care of the animal for a friend, but it somehow got stuck in the car.

Firemen at the station unscrewed part of the console and pulled out the white-spiked hedgehog, which appeared to be fine.

Coffman said firefighters get called “on a lot of crazy things,” but he can’t recall ever freeing a hedgehog stuck inside of a car.

“People think firemen can fix anything,” he said. “But they got it out.”