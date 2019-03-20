LR mayor lists unity as priority for capital

In a talk and question-and-answer session with the Rotary Club of Little Rock on Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. emphasized the city's potential and the changes that are in store.

Scott recounted a recent conversation with his barber, in which he'd asked about a change in the barber's business model.

"He said, 'Sooner or later, you get tired of being the shark in the fish tank,'" Scott said, using the metaphor to explain the importance of unifying Little Rock. "Sharks will only grow as much as they're exposed to in their environments."

Scott used that sentiment to speak about the city's unified future. "Once we are truly connected, that potential is harnessed, ... it will create a watershed moment for our city and for our state."

The mayor fielded questions on policing, business, schools and quality of life.

Randy Hyde, a retired minister and past president of the Rotary Club chapter, asked Scott if he thought Little Rock police officers should be required to live within the city limits. The mayor said such a requirement would pose a "huge challenge," and to applause, he touted the department's nearly full staffing.

"It's my personal preference that everyone live in the city of Little Rock, but it's my responsibility to make sure that they choose Little Rock," he said.

In response to another question, Scott said the announcement of the next police chief will be made in the coming days. Public forums and interviews with the four finalists for the job concluded earlier this month.

"This is going to be the biggest decision I make this year and probably the rest of this term," he said.

He added that it was possible the city budget for 2019 would be amended to prioritize public safety, and he said his administration would "get City Hall to the right size."

Another Rotary Club member, Andrew Meadors, asked Scott to break down how he works with City Manager Bruce Moore.

On Jan. 14, the mayor announced that he was restructuring City Hall so that six of the 14 departments would report directly to him rather than to Moore.

"He's the chief operating officer and I'm the chief executive officer, so I don't see any issue," Scott said.

Other Rotary Club members asked about improving recreation in Little Rock, and about the city's ability to recruit and retain young professionals.

Scott expressed support for a bill in the Arkansas Senate that would promote tourism by establishing "entertainment districts." He drew laughs when noting that it might be unusual to hear a Baptist clergyman advocate for the change to open-container laws.

"We need to do all we can to pass it in the Senate," he said of the bill. "We have to have more entertainment options. We have to do more to make sure young professionals remain in our city."

It was also announced at Tuesday's meeting that Scott was named as the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he received his master's in business administration.

In an interview, Scott said the Rotary Club's Tuesday meeting was one of about 300 engagements he has attended so far in his 78 days as mayor.

