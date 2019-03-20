Man killed in Little Rock hit-and-run, police say

A pedestrian was killed after the driver of a vehicle struck him and left Wednesday morning in front of the county jail in Little Rock, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. when 36-year-old Odell Gilkey was hit in front of the Pulaski County jail along West Roosevelt Road and Brown Street.

Gilkey was critically injured and later died of his injuries in the afternoon, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Police have made no arrests in the apparent hit-and-run as of Wednesday afternoon and haven’t identified the driver, Ford said.