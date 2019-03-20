Man wanted in Georgia homicide arrested in Arkansas, police say

A suspect in a Georgia homicide was arrested in Jonesboro on Wednesday, police said.

Jonesboro police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested 23-year-old Quenterius Finch at the Garden Manor Apartments in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive at about 10 a.m., Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

According to a statement by the department, authorities out of Newnan, Ga. issued a warrant for Finch on March 8.

An online jail roster showed Finch was being held at the Craighead County jail Wednesday afternoon. Smith said he would probably be extradited to Georgia on the homicide charge.