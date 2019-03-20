Sections
Mandate on Bible class passes 64-7

Today at 4:30 a.m. 3comments

The House passed a bill 64-7 on Tuesday that would require schools to offer classes on the Bible if enough students request such courses.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, would mandate schools offer an "academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students request it.

Schools may already offer such a course as an elective, but it isn't required. The class should consist of a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible and its influence on literature, art, music, culture, and politics," the law states.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, spoke against the bill, saying, "I don't think 15 kids ought to be able to demand anything of a school board."

Rep. David Meeks, R-Greenbrier, said he supported the bill because the class was being offered at a small number of schools, but that other districts are hesitant to offer the class because it could be controversial. If the class is student-initiated, Meeks said it would remove schools' fears of liability.

-- Hunter Field

Comments

  • RBear
    March 20, 2019 at 7:26 a.m.

    This is a bad bill and is only in the legislature to appease the bible thumpers. I have to ask what "academic study" of the Bible will be used? What facts and what fiction will be included? Will it focus only on the King James Bible and exclude the Apocrypha? Will it illustrate the changes in meaning of some words and phrases through translation such as Genesis 19:5? When dealt with the questions of belief, who will arbitrate those discussions?
    In other words, this is really just opening up a hornet's nest of issues with no real means to resolve. Looking through a variety of sources on this, it is apparent this is a push from the Society for Biblical Literature which offers in-depth guidelines, but would leave teachers with so many challenges in dealing with the content of such a class. I just completed teaching a series at my church on how the Bible came to be and it exposed many fallacies and myths about the canon. While I would LOVE for teachers to expose students to those, I doubt they will as many teachers don't even know some of those and may discount them.
  • tonisgraner
    March 20, 2019 at 7:53 a.m.

    Well, there's one simple way to solve the controversy over which Bible: Teach it in the original Greek.
  • Knuckleball1
    March 20, 2019 at 8:52 a.m.

    Which Bible since there are Hundreds of different versions...!!!!!
    Rapert will want to choose which one....!!!!

