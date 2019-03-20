Mandate on Bible class passes 64-7

The House passed a bill 64-7 on Tuesday that would require schools to offer classes on the Bible if enough students request such courses.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, would mandate schools offer an "academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students request it.

Schools may already offer such a course as an elective, but it isn't required. The class should consist of a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible and its influence on literature, art, music, culture, and politics," the law states.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, spoke against the bill, saying, "I don't think 15 kids ought to be able to demand anything of a school board."

Rep. David Meeks, R-Greenbrier, said he supported the bill because the class was being offered at a small number of schools, but that other districts are hesitant to offer the class because it could be controversial. If the class is student-initiated, Meeks said it would remove schools' fears of liability.

-- Hunter Field