Medical-marijuana bills get Senate nod

Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

Two bills that would make state regulations on medical-marijuana products a part of state law cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 440 by Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, would prohibit cultivation facilities and dispensaries from making marijuana products in the form of food items, such as candy, cookies or brownies, attractive to children or commonly marketed to them. The Senate voted 26-2 to approve the bill.

Senate Bill 441 would place restrictions on advertising, including barring ads targeting children. The Senate voted 33-0 to approve the bill. Both bills go to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

