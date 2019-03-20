Trump calls aide Kellyanne Conway's spouse a 'husband from hell'

President Donald Trump listens to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speak during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway's husband is a "husband from hell!" President Donald Trump declared Wednesday, escalating his public fight with the spouse of a top aide.

Trump's feud with George Conway has played out with ever more heated rhetoric on social media. George Conway, who has questioned Trump's mental health, fired back after Trump's latest tweet, saying the president seems "determined to prove my point."

The new attacks throw an uncomfortable spotlight on Kellyanne Conway, the longtime Republican pollster who served as Trump's third campaign manager before joining the administration as a counselor to the president. She is considered one of Trump's closest advisers and is a high-profile face on television defending the administration's policies.

Trump on Wednesday called George Conway "A total loser!" He claimed Conway was "VERY jealous of his wife's success" and assailing the president because Trump "didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted." In fact, it was George Conway who took himself out of consideration for a position with the Justice Department, citing family considerations.

"I barely know him, but just take a look," Trump added on Twitter, "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"

George Conway has repeatedly questioned the president's mental state, tweeting that "Americans should be thinking seriously (asterisk)now(asterisk) about Trump's mental condition and psychological state."

Asked Monday if she agreed with her husband's assessment, Kellyanne Conway said: "No, I don't share those concerns."