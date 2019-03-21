State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CLEAR;Good;Fair;--;Excellent
CONWAY;Good;Good;Fair;Good
GREERS FERRY;Good;--;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair
MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--
NORRELL;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor
OVERCUP;Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor
LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Fair;Good;Fair
SUNSET;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair
VALENCIA;--;--;Fair;--
WILLASTEIN;Fair;--;--;Fair
WINONA;Good;Poor;--;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Good;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Fair;Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Despite heavy generation, some fishing is available in the morning. Fly fishermen are doing well with egg patterns, San Juan worms and streamers during high water conditions, and midges, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers during normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Fair;--;--;Fair
NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Fair
WHITE RIVER Brown trout fishing is excellent with sculpins and minnows at the bottom of deep pools or cover near the bank. Rainbow trout are biting pink worms in slower water.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout have been hitting 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors and PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle between Spider Creek and Parker Bottoms.
FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;--;Poor;Fair
SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Fair;Excellent
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
CROWN;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair
SPRING RIVER Smallmouth bass and rock bass are hitting olive woolly buggers, pumpkinseed Crappie Magnets, and pumpkinseed Ned rigs. Trout are hitting olive marabou jigs on the bottom. On spinning gear, hot pink and white Trout Magnets and Berkley Flicker Shad are hot.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Poor;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair
DARDANELLE;Good;Good;Good;Fair
DEGRAY;--;--;--;Fair
HAMILTON;--;--;--;--
NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good
OUACHITA;--;--;--;--
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers also will be effective if presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen can catch limits of fish casting egg patterns in white or yellow under a strike indicator. San Juan worms in red or hot pink will draw strikes from hungry trout in areas close to the main channel where some current is present. Spin fishermen are successful casting silver or gold Super Dupers near rocks in current.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--
BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;Excellent;--
MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--
STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
