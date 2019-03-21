State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CLEAR;Good;Fair;--;Excellent

CONWAY;Good;Good;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;--;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor

OVERCUP;Fair;Poor;Poor;Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Fair;Good;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;Fair;--

WILLASTEIN;Fair;--;--;Fair

WINONA;Good;Poor;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Fair;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Despite heavy generation, some fishing is available in the morning. Fly fishermen are doing well with egg patterns, San Juan worms and streamers during high water conditions, and midges, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers during normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Fair;--;--;Fair

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Fair

WHITE RIVER Brown trout fishing is excellent with sculpins and minnows at the bottom of deep pools or cover near the bank. Rainbow trout are biting pink worms in slower water.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout have been hitting 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors and PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle between Spider Creek and Parker Bottoms.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;--;Poor;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Fair;Excellent

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair

SPRING RIVER Smallmouth bass and rock bass are hitting olive woolly buggers, pumpkinseed Crappie Magnets, and pumpkinseed Ned rigs. Trout are hitting olive marabou jigs on the bottom. On spinning gear, hot pink and white Trout Magnets and Berkley Flicker Shad are hot.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Poor;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Fair

DARDANELLE;Good;Good;Good;Fair

DEGRAY;--;--;--;Fair

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers also will be effective if presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen can catch limits of fish casting egg patterns in white or yellow under a strike indicator. San Juan worms in red or hot pink will draw strikes from hungry trout in areas close to the main channel where some current is present. Spin fishermen are successful casting silver or gold Super Dupers near rocks in current.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;Excellent;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

