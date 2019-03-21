Two more teens arrested in fatal shooting of airman

Darrius Stewart (left) and Keith Keshawn Harris (right). Photo by North Little Rock Police Department

Police in North Little Rock said Wednesday that they arrested two more teenagers suspected in a gas station robbery where a U.S. serviceman was fatally shot after he tried to stop two gunmen.

The department said officers arrested 17-year-old Darrius Stewart and 16-year-old Keith Keshawn Harris on Tuesday evening. Authorities previously arrested 18-year-olds Drequan Lamont Robinson and Keith Lamont Harris Jr.

All four teens face capital murder and robbery charges, and the Pulaski County prosecutor said he plans to charge the two minors as adults.

Stewart and Robinson are accused of rushing into the Valero Big Red in downtown North Little Rock on Friday night, waving guns and ordering customers to the ground before demanding cash from the register, authorities and witnesses have said.

During the holdup, 23-year-old Senior Airman Shawn Mckeough Jr. tried to tackle Stewart before Mckeough was shot in the head, authorities have said. Robinson is suspected of being the shooter.

Mckeough died at the scene, and the robbers fled.

Police allege Keith Keshawn Harris was the driver of the car the robbers left in.

Keith Lamont Harris Jr. is accused of being a passenger in the car and being aware of the robbery. An arrest report filed this week said he and four others drove around the city for about an hour to scope out potential businesses to rob before stopping at the Valero.

North Little Rock police released video of two people brandishing handguns in the gas station with their faces at least partially covered, one by a panda hat and the other by a hoodie drawn over his head.

Multiple tipsters identified Robinson after the video's release, including one person who recognized the teen as a former classmate, according to court records.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said his office was reviewing police investigation files Wednesday but felt the allegations warranted adult charges.

"Given the nature of the crime and circumstances, we think it's appropriate to authorize them to be charged as adults," he said.

Prosecutors haven't ruled out seeking the death penalty, but Jegley said the case is in the very early stages of being prosecuted.

"We'll analyze it and make a decision," he said.

Stewart and Keith Keshawn Harris were set to appear in district court today. The other two suspects appeared in court Tuesday and were held without bail.

The killing marked North Little Rock's first homicide of the year.

