5 injured after car crashes into Northwest Arkansas coffee shop

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Bill Bowden Crews pull a vehicle from Baba Boudan’s, 701 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. Police said a collision on the highway caused the car to careen into the building.

FAYETTEVILLE -- College Avenue from Maple to North streets is closed while emergency crews respond to a car that crashed into a coffee shop.

A call came in at 11:18 a.m. Friday about a maroon car that had crashed into Baba Boudan's, 701 N. College Ave., according to police. Emergency medical services, firefighters and officers responded about two minutes later.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Emergency crews work Friday after a car crashed into Baba Boudan's, 701 N. College Ave. Five injuries were reported.

Five people were injured, two critically, Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said. All were taken to a hospital.

Murphy said it appeared two vehicles collided on College Avenue. One went into the building, destroying a wall and coming to a stop inside the shop. Crews were pulling the car out of the building as of 12:15 p.m. Another damaged vehicle was sitting in the parking lot.

Stan Lancaster and Jennifer Summers own the shop. Summers said her son, Birch Lancaster, was one of the people taken to the hospital.

A vehicle also crashed into the building and caused major structural damage on July 6, 2006, according to newspaper archives.