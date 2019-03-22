Police say ankle monitor used to locate fatal-robbery suspect

Authorities used a probation-ordered ankle monitor to track a 16-year-old boy suspected of being the getaway driver in a North Little Rock robbery in which a U.S. serviceman was killed, court documents released Thursday show.

A North Little Rock detective obtained GPS tracking records showing that Keith Keshawn Harris was a block from the Valero Big Red gas station at the time it was robbed Friday night, according to an affidavit filed in his case.

Authorities and witnesses have said two people rushed into the store with their faces partially covered, waving handguns and ordering at least eight customers to the ground before demanding cash from the register.

Shawn Mckeough Jr., a 23-year-old senior airman stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, was fatally shot after he tackled one of the robbers, according to court documents.

Police said Harris is suspected of driving the car that the robbers fled in.

"At the time of the incident, Keith Keshawn Harris was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as required by his probation officer," an affidavit read.

Police arrested Harris and 17-year-old Darrius Stewart, both of Little Rock, earlier this week. At a morning hearing, a district judge Thursday ordered the teens held without bail.

Authorities previously arrested 18-year-olds Drequan Lamont Robinson and Keith Lamont Harris Jr., who are also held without bail.

All four teens are charged as adults with capital murder and robbery.

Keith Lamont Harris Jr., the older brother of Keith Keshawn Harris, is accused of supplying the guns and planning the robbery, according to court records.

An arrest report said he and four others drove around for about an hour scoping out businesses to rob before parking a block away from the Valero.

North Little Rock police released video of two people waving handguns with their faces covered -- one with a panda hat and the other with a tightly-drawn hoodie.

Authorities allege that Stewart and Robinson entered the store while the Harris brothers waited in the car.

Police offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Multiple tipsters identified Robinson, who is accused of shooting Mckeough after the airman tried to restrain Stewart, according to reports.

It wasn't immediately known if Keith Keshawn Harris or Stewart had attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The killing was North Little Rock's first homicide of the year.

Metro on 03/22/2019