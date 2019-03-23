Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian in northeast Arkansas, troopers say

A pedestrian was killed and another was injured as they attempted to cross a road in Jonesboro on Friday, troopers said.

The two were crossing west on foot across Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings Lane just before 8:15 p.m. when they stepped into the path of a 2014 Ford headed south, according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

Sherri Adam, 62, of Jonesboro, was killed, the report states. According to troopers, Charles Williams, 60, also of Jonesboro, was injured. The driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the collision.

Adam was at least the third pedestrian to die in Arkansas so far this week, and at least 85 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.