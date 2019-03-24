Possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms threatens Arkansas with risk of hail, high winds, isolated tornadoes, forecasters say

Much of Arkansas faces a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. - Photo by National Weather Service

A risk of strong to severe thunderstorms will threaten much of Arkansas on Sunday evening, accompanied by the chance for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, forecasters said.

Storms are expected to develop across Northwest Arkansas between 5 and 7 p.m., expanding as they move southeast across central and southwest parts of the state throughout the evening, according to a National Weather Service briefing. The southwest quarter of the state is at an enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds, with isolated tornadoes possible. Much of the rest of the state faces a slight risk of experiencing such weather.

As the storms move southeast after midnight, forecasters expect them to weaken, with the threat for hazardous weather low for much of the week.

