• Dubai's government on Sunday forcefully denied a claim by R&B singer R. Kelly that the artist had planned concerts in the sheikhdom after he had sought permission from an Illinois judge to travel there despite facing sexual-abuse charges. In a rare statement, the government's Dubai Media Office also denied claims by his lawyer in court that Kelly had plans to meet the sheikhdom's ruling Al Maktoum family. "Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked," the statement said. It added Kelly "has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance." In an email to The Associated Press, Kelly's lawyer Steven A. Greenberg responded saying: "Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract. We did not say he was invited by The royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them." Kelly was charged on Feb. 22 with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three girls and one adult woman, coming after the release of a documentary Surviving R. Kelly. He has denied ever abusing anyone. In a court filing last week, Greenberg had said the singer needed to raise money as "he has struggled of late to pay his child support and other child related expenses." "Before he was arrested Mr. Kelly had signed a contract to perform between 3-5 shows in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in April 2019," the court filing read. "He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows. While there he is supposed to meet with the royal family." The filing did not elaborate on where Kelly was allegedly supposed to perform. However, Dubai's luxury nightclubs often host hip-hop and other artists for days at a time.

• A university in Vermont has announced singer, songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper will return to the school to give its commencement address. Northern Vermont University-Johnson said Lauper will deliver the address May 18. The 65-year-old attended what was then known as Johnson State College in the 1970s. She didn't earn a degree but launched a career that includes more than a dozen Grammy nominations and two wins. She produced hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time" and "True Colors." She's also won an Emmy and a Tony. Northern Vermont University President Elaine Collins described Lauper as a "creative genius" and a "leading voice in issues of social justice." Lauper is also known for her advocacy work in the LGBT community. She'll be awarded an honorary doctorate of letters.

