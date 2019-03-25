Teen suspect arrested on charges tied to Hot Springs homicide

Police have arrested a teen suspect in a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday in Hot Springs.

Laquan Vontae Paskel, 18, of Hot Springs was taken into custody without incident at a residence on Oakcliff Street shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement by the Hot Springs Police Department.

Authorities said Paskel faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in the killing of 21-year-old Keon Lashawn Jackson, also of Hot Springs. Jackson’s body was found outside a residence at the Mountain View Heights Apartments, at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The statement from police said the shooting appeared to be "narcotics-related."

Paskel was booked into the Garland County jail, where he remained Monday morning, according to an online jail roster.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Officer Cervantes, spokesman for the department.