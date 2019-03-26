A Garden Bench for Gardeners

When your best friend is the chairman of a MG project who is looking for someone to build a memorial bench for their project, and your husband is a woodworker--it was not a stretch that Clay would offer to build the bench. They had specific plans that they wanted used, so Clay suggested building a prototype out of cheap wood to make sure that it was what they wanted. Chris and I went to the lumber store and picked up the wood. Chris was pretty particular about which boards looked the best!

Their neatly stacked pile was not quite as neat when we left!

Several times we were asked if we needed help, but we did not. We loaded it all up in her truck and drove it home, then moved it all to Clay's shop. This past weekend, he built it. It looks great and is quite sturdy.

This evening several members of the committee came to inspect it and determine if this is what they want.



They decided a few modifications are in order, mainly raising the height of the arm rests; so now it is time to pick out wood that can withstand the weather and build the permanent one.



Clay is a man of many talents, and can do almost anything. He is handy to have around. I don't help with building, but I did make some fancy shaped feta cheese bites so they had something to nibble on while they looked.

