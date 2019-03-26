Little Rock man critically injured in shooting along University Avenue, police say

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition after an assailant shot him in the head Monday evening in Little Rock following an apparent argument, police said.

Responding officers found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South University Avenue, according to Little Rock Police.

A police report said the man was putting laundry in his car when the attacker approached him and started an argument.

The person, referred to in the report as “Lil James,” took out a handgun during the fight and shot the 38-year-old in the head before running away, officials said.

A witness told police she heard someone say "[I'm] not playing with you" and then heard what she thought was a firecracker, the report said.

Emergency crews brought the victim to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the man was in critical condition Tuesday morning

Officers searched the area and a hotel where they believed the shooter was staying, but he wasn't located.

The report didn't list a description of the person.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Ford said.