Chad Morris, Ben Hicks, D'Vone McClure update spring ball

Ben Hicks and D'Vone McClure

BH: I think we knocked some rust off today. We brought it today and had good energy. It's good to be back.

BH: We were doing a lot of O-D emphasis. Coaches were telling QBs where to throw it. I don't know the turnovers. I don't know who won the belt. We'll find out tomorrow.

BH: We've had a lot of interchanging at OL this spring. Myron Cunningham moved inside. We're trying to find the best five to play and that's what coach Fry is trying to do.

BH on Trey Knox: He continues to grow. He's getting out of the pup stage and becoming a guy we can depend on. I'm excited about his growth.

BH: I did the break up for spring break thing at SMU with Morris once. Get a break, and you get to where you miss being with the guys.

BH: Wish we could have Rakeem back. All the guys at running back are doing a good job. It's a process and we'll get him back healthy for the fall.

BH: Throughout my career I've gone home or thrown and worked out on spring break. This year, I hung out with the guys. I've burned myself out in the past. I still miss it when we're not working out, but it was good to get away.

BH: All the tight ends here are good receiving tight ends. Having multiple guys like that is huge. O'Grady, Gunter and those guys can afford to get breaks because of the others stepping up. I'm excited about that group. ... They're big bodies and can use their bodies to get open. It's helped me a lot.

BH: Hudson Henry is a great tight end. Excited to add him to the room, too.

BH: Sosa Agim is a man among boys out there at times, so he's stood out as far as pass rushers and defensive linemen. Me and Sosa got competitive today and there was some chirping today during scrimmage stuff.

DM: Going to wait until tomorrow for the belt. The energy was through the roof today. Since we started the belt, competition is going through the roof.

DM: Me, Greg Brooks and Simeon Blair are working at the Nickel. We stay after practice and do our own thing. Brooks seems like a good player.

DM: I would say leaders in the back end are the guys who played last year. Kam Curl, me, Buster Brown and Jarques McClellion are flying around. Joe FOucha is coming along. He's a confident guy. We just always expect that from him.

Chad Morris

• Good to be back on the field. Energy level was best it's been all spring. Started off strong and remained strong for a majority of practice. Good to see the guys excited to be back on the field.

• Lot of emphasis stuff today. Good to see both sides of the ball strained and it'll continue that way the next few practices.

• Mike Woods is done for the rest of spring. He had surgery on his wrist. Austin Capps was not at practice today. He has the flu.

• Myron Cunningham moved inside and has been a pleasant surprise. Impressed with the way the offensive line is taking shape and form. Still a long ways to go there, though.

• Ryan Winkel is growing. He's had his ups and downs. He was sick early on, but to have him back, he'll keep growing. He's at right guard right now. Long term for Cunningham, he's getting into our top five. We have to find a place to put him on the field. He's pushing Colton Jackson, and Jackson is having the best spring he's had.

• Fundamentals of being a good receiver is obviously still being taught. Trey Knox is a pleasant addition to this team and he made some big plays today. Has to learn to play when he's tired.

• Sosa has accepted the buy in of moving inside. If he can focus on the technique and fundamentals he can be as good as he wants to be in our league. But how consistent can you be? How can you play consistently. We need him to be the leader of this team, like he wants to be.

• On tight ends: The role they have on this team, it allows our offense to be fast in the run game and passing game. It's good to see Gunter back. He's not full speed, but to get him back is good. Blake Kern has continued to impress us as a true on-the-line tight end. We know what O'Grady is. Consistency is big with him. Can you consistently bring it day in and day out? I expect Hudson Henry to come in here and contribute quickly.

• I wanted to share with the guys before they left for spring break, understand what the culture is and that you represent Arkansas - the past, present and future. Decisions you make impact a lot of people around you. I commended them when they came back. We looked in the rearview a little bit Sunday. I reminded them a little bit of what they were. We've got a lot of work to do. What I was excited about was what I saw today after meeting with them. I've been very pleased with that. Second year, culture is in place and they're responding.

• Scoota is the leader of the football team, there's no doubt. Challenged him to lead a lot.