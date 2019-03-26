Teen charged in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old early Friday.

The shooting was accidental, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department on Monday.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, told police he would work to charge the 17-year-old as an adult, according to the news release. He also faces two counts of felony theft by receiving.

The 15-year-old victim and other youths were sitting in a stolen car, and the gun also was stolen, according to police.

The car, stolen in Fayetteville, was parked on Singletree Avenue in Springdale with the victim sitting in the driver's seat. The 17-year-old boy was handling the gun, later determined to be stolen in Elkins.

The 17-year-old accidentally fired the pistol, striking the 15-year-old, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old boy died at Northwest Medical Center from a gunshot wound after a couple of youths took him to the emergency room about 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Springdale police. The teen's body was sent for autopsy at the Arkansas Crime Laboratory by the Washington County coroner's office.

The youths who took the boy to the hospital remained there until officers arrived.

Friday's homicide was the second fatal shooting this year and the third in just more than four months in Springdale.

