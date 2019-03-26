Two Arkansas players win $150,000 in Powerball, officials say; jackpot at $750M

Two people each won $150,000 from Powerball tickets purchased in Arkansas stores, lottery officials said, but no one won a jackpot that has now grown to an estimated $750 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 with a Powerball of 5.

One of the state’s winners purchased the ticket at an E-Z Mart in Hope, 2403 N. Hervey St., while the second was purchased in Helena-West Helena, at the Y-Camp Truck Stop, 3053 Interstate 49, according to a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball number, and the buyers had purchased a Power Play option that tripled the $50,000 winnings, officials said.

The release didn't indicate whether anyone had yet claimed the prizes.

The cash option for Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be $465.5 million. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.