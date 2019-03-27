Arkansas lawmaker files 3 gun-control bills; Dems to discuss proposals at news conference

A House Democrat on Wednesday filed three new bills proposing gun-control measures, including the rollback of a 2017 law that required public colleges to allow concealed carry on their campuses.

One of the other proposals by state Rep. Denise Garner, D- Fayetteville, would require a background check on every gun purchase, closing a loophole for private sellers. Garner's third bill would require "restraint" holsters for people carrying weapons.

With the session only weeks away from its expected end, Democrats have little time to have the bills heard. Republicans, who control both chambers of the Legislature, are unlikely to offer support.

House Democrats have scheduled a news conference at 12:30 p.m. in the Capitol to discuss the bills.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.