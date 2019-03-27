FRONT BURNER: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes stuffed with beans, cheese, smoky chipotle

I've long been a fan of savory sweet potatoes. Don't get me wrong, sweet potatoes with brown sugar and pecans with or without marshmallows are delicious. I rarely pass them up on a Thanksgiving spread.

But when I cook sweet potatoes, I prefer to pair them with spicy, salty, meaty, cheesy, savory partners. Green onions, chipotle peppers, cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro are some of my favorites.

This recipe for twice-baked sweet potatoes is an amalgam of a New York Times recipe by Sarah Jampel and a Betty Crocker recipe from Right Size Recipes: Delicious Meals for One or Two ($22.99, Houghton, Mifflin, Harcourt).

Cutting the sweet potatoes in half before baking cuts the baking time in half and allows the flesh to caramelize a bit, giving it a richer flavor.

If you don't like sweet potatoes, russet potatoes would work.

Loaded Twice-Baked Sweet Potato topped with Fresno chile, avocado and cilantro

Loaded Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

2 small to medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed and dried

1 tablespoon olive oil or as needed

Salt

1 (15-ounce) can pinto or black beans, rinsed and well drained

3 ounces cooked seasoned ground turkey or beef, optional (I like to use leftover taco meat)

1 chipotle pepper in adobo, minced

1 cup shredded cheese such as sharp cheddar or Monterey Jack, divided use

Desired garnishes such as fresh cilantro, diced avocado, sliced jalapeno, minced green onion or chives, sliced olives, salsa or sour cream

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut each sweet potato in half lengthwise. Brush potatoes on all sides with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Arrange potatoes, cut side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until potatoes are completely tender and deep golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Carefully scoop out flesh from each potato half, leaving about ¼-inch of flesh attached to the skins to create a shell. Return the potato shells to the baking sheet, cut side up. Place the scooped-out flesh in a medium bowl along with the beans, turkey (if using), chipotle and half of the cheese. Mix well, mashing the beans a little. Spoon mixture into the potato shells, mounding it as necessary. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Return potatoes to oven and bake, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes or until filling is heated through and the cheese is melted. Serve with desired garnishes.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each potato half (prepared with ground turkey and without garnishes) contains approximately 335 calories, 20 g protein, 15 g fat, 37 g carbohydrate (5 g sugar), 50 mg cholesterol and 8 g fiber; sodium varies.

