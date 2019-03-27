Sections
Troopers: Arkansas man killed after vehicle overturns

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:19 p.m. | Updated March 27, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. 0comments

A 20-year-old man died after a Tuesday morning crash in which his vehicle left the road and overturned in Pine Bluff, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Interstate 530 near Old Warren Road after a 2006 Chevrolet drove off the road, flipped and came to a stop among the trees, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The driver, Jessie R. Smith III, of Pine Bluff, was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries, the report shows. The Pulaski County coroner's office said Smith died Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 90 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

