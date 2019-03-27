TV reporter returns to Little Rock as THV11 evening anchor

A television reporter who “called Little Rock home” for three years is headed back this summer to anchor the local CBS affiliate’s evening newscast, the station announced Wednesday.

Marlisa Goldsmith will be joining THV11 in June after previously reporting at the station until 2016 before moving to Pittsburgh, the station said.

“I called Little Rock ‘home’ for years and could not miss the opportunity to return,” Goldsmith said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back and be a part of impacting the community I’ve grown to love and care so much about.”

While covering Arkansas between 2013 and 2016, Goldsmith reported on the state’s takeover of the Little Rock School District, the deadly 2014 tornado outbreak and the Bobby Moore trials, as well as the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

Dave Parker, the station’s news director, said Goldsmith is a “creative journalist with a big heart and will fit right in with the THV11 team.”

A National Association of Black Journalists member and St. Edward’s University alumna, Goldsmith will join anchors Craig O’Neill, Dawn Scott, and Ed Buckner during the evening shows, the station said.