Shootings kill 2 people in PB

Shootings in Pine Bluff left two people dead Friday evening, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Police have made an arrest in one of those slayings, a spokesman said.

About 8 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller told dispatchers of hearing gunshots in the area of 2500 Howard Drive. Pine Bluff officers found Terry Smith, 64, dead of a gunshot inside a vehicle, police spokesman officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said Saturday in a news release.

Martin Roberts said officers found the vehicle at Howard Drive and Tulip Street.

The Police Department is requesting that anyone with information in the case contact the detective division at (870) 730-2090.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers received reports of another shooting in the city.

Officers were dispatched to 29 S. Richard Drive where they found April Juarez, 39, dead. Martin Roberts said Saturday afternoon that Juarez's 17-year-old son has been arrested in her death.

Police have not released the son's name because he is a minor, Martin Roberts said.

Since releasing a statement about the slayings on Facebook, more than 300 people had reacted to the post as of Saturday evening.

Several people said they were former students of Smith, an English teacher, and lamented his loss. A LinkedIn page for Smith indicated that he was a teacher for the Pine Bluff School District.

Friday's homicides are the city's eighth and ninth of 2019.

