SUV flips, driver injured in downtown Little Rock crash, officials say

Authorities responded to a wreck during the Wednesday morning rush hour in downtown Little Rock. The driver of the shown SUV suffered minor injuries. Photo by Barry Arthur/Democrat-Gazette.

A downtown Little Rock crash injured a driver after his SUV flipped during the Wednesday morning rush hour just south of the Broadway Bridge, officials said.

The Little Rock Fire Department said it responded to the two-vehicle wreck after 8 a.m. at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Broadway Street.

Officials said one of the drivers may have run a red light before striking the other vehicle.

The driver of the SUV went to the hospital with minor injuries, fire department spokesman Capt. Doug Coffman said.