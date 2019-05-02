Sections
LATEST: White House blasts Dems' Barr hearing

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:29 a.m. | Updated May 2, 2019 at 10:27 a.m. 12comments
story.lead_photo.caption The House Judiciary Committee witness chair will be without its witness this morning, Attorney General William Barr, who informed the Democrat-controlled panel he will skip a scheduled hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

8:50 a.m.

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says it's "pathetic" that Democrats tried to have staff attorneys question Attorney General William Barr. Barr boycotted a House Judiciary hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Sanders told reporters at the White House after an appearance on Fox News that the decision marks "a pretty pathetic moment" for the committee's chairman, Jerry Nadler.

She says that if Nadler is "not capable of asking the attorney general questions, then maybe he should step down or resign."

Barr had objected to the format of the hearing after Democrats decided to let staff attorneys conduct a round of questioning after lawmakers were done.

Lawmakers instead faced an empty chair Thursday morning, a day after Barr testified to a GOP-led Senate panel.

__

8:40 a.m.

The House Judiciary hearing featuring an empty chair for Attorney General William Barr lasted less than 30 minutes, but the panel says it will continue its investigation.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Barr's "moment of accountability will come soon enough" if he doesn't give the committee with the "respect it deserves."

Barr had been asked to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, but the Justice Department said he would not appear.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., left a prop chicken at the empty witness' chair. Later, Cohen told reporters, "Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions."

The Justice Department said Nadler, a Democrat from New York, was trying to place "unprecedented and unnecessary" conditions on the attorney general.

__

8:15 a.m.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing that isn't really a hearing, with lawmakers facing an empty chair after Attorney General William Barr informed the panel he wouldn't show up for the session on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said as the session opened Thursday that Barr has "a choice" whether to stand up to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to fight congressional oversight.

Democratic members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, with Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen bringing buckets of fried chicken and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline jokingly looking under the desk to make sure Barr wasn't there.

For most of Wednesday, Barr underwent at times scathing questioning by Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House panel is considering holding Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to show.

Comments

  • ARMNAR
    May 2, 2019 at 9:41 a.m.

    The bucket of KFC was the perfect touch!
  • Illinoisroy
    May 2, 2019 at 9:54 a.m.

    does anybody really care what the white house thinks?
  • MBAIV
    May 2, 2019 at 10:05 a.m.

    Does anyone really care what Nadler thinks?
    .
    TDS -- Dems need treatment immediately.

  • MBAIV
    May 2, 2019 at 10:28 a.m.

    Wait ! Stop the Pravda presses. I thought Nadler told us he couldn't think for himself and had to have staff do his job at the hearing? Did I miss his reversal?
  • hah406
    May 2, 2019 at 10:31 a.m.

    So, it was ok for the committee to have staff lawyers question Bill Clinton, but it isn't ok for them to question Barr. You do hypocrisy much MBAVI?
  • Packman
    May 2, 2019 at 10:32 a.m.

    Hey armnar - Really? Aren't fried foods bad for you? Isn't factory farming unethical? Isn't KFC a mean old corporation controlled by old white men? Wasn't the bucket made from non-recyclable materials? Perfect touch? Alexandria Occasional Cortex would be so disappointed in you for spouting such nonsense.
    .
    President Trump and AG Barr telling Nadler to stick it where the sun doesn't shine. Nice. Very nice.
  • mozarky2
    May 2, 2019 at 10:34 a.m.

    Brian Williams covers for democrats once more. BTW, Brian Williams, who was suspended and demoted from NBC Nightly News for his incessant lies, is now MSNBC's fact checker! Let that sink in for a moment!
    MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace interrupted MSNBC’s coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to fact check the committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday.

    So, no collusion, no coordination, no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government regarding the 2016 election,” Graham said.
    Several seconds later Williams broke into Graham’s opening remarks to fact check Graham’s remarks.
    “We’re reluctant to do this, we rarely do, but the chairman of the Judiciary Committee just said that ‘Mueller found there was no collusion.’ That is not correct,” Williams said. “The report says collusion is not a thing they considered, it doesn’t exist in federal code.”
    “What’s stunning is Lindsey Graham is offering answers to questions that aren’t on the table today. The question on the table today, after the reporting last night, is why did Barr mischaracterize what’s actually in the Mueller report,” Wallace said. “I’m sorry Lindsey Graham, your defensiveness is showing.”
    Wallace then accused Graham of acting like a “human shield” for Trump or Barr.
  • seitan
    May 2, 2019 at 10:48 a.m.

    Packman. I think Arnmar's comment was totally lost on you....LOL.
  • MBAIV
    May 2, 2019 at 10:55 a.m.

    HAH406 -- was this an impeachment hearing? Totally different situation. But that's OK -- make if fit the agenda.
  • Packman
    May 2, 2019 at 10:59 a.m.

    Hey seitan - What part of "bucket of KFC" was there to lose? Are you not allowed to eat KFC in the cafeteria?
    .
    Hey hah - Barr is calling their bluff and Trump is showing them who's boss. It's all just grandstanding, regardless. President Trump won fair and square and the Mueller report confirmed it. Now, we're just watching sore losers stomp their feet and hold their breath like children on a playground who don't get their way.
