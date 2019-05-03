PREP TRACK: Bentonville's Parlin now eyes two state records

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Bentonville's Bryant Parlin participates Friday, April 26, 2019, in the shot put during the 6A-West Conference Outdoor Track and Field Meet at Van Buren High School. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the meet.

BENTONVILLE -- Bryant Parlin has spent much of his time this spring in pursuit of the state high school shot put record, but he always knew there was one good discus throw inside of him, just waiting to be launched.

That throw finally came out two weeks ago during the Kansas Relays. The Bentonville High senior let the discus fly on his final attempt, and the result was a throw that went 189 feet, 10.75 inches -- a distance that surpassed the current Class 6A state record and the overall state record.

"I've been consistent in my training for discus," Parlin said. "I could throw one out in the 170s, even the upper 170s, now and then. I was hitting my positions correctly and consistent every time. In Kansas, I was feeling a good groove, like I could toss one out there. I didn't think it would go that far.

"Throughout that whole series, there was one simple thing I was trying to focus on, and I was hitting it with those throws. On that last throw, I really wanted to focus on that one thing, and I hit it perfectly. Once it left my hand, I knew I had to watch it. I was so excited, I had to run over to the scoreboard to watch as they measured it."

Now Parlin has two chances to set those state records over the next nine days. The first opportunity comes today during the Class 6A state meet, which will be held along with the Class 5A state meet at Lake Hamilton High School near Pearcy. If he's unsuccessful, he'll get another opportunity at the same place May 11 during the Meet of Champs.

He needs to match or surpass his Kansas Relays throw to own the 6A state mark of 185-0 set by Jessie Williams of Cabot in 1985 and the overall state mark of 187-11 set by Bobby McDaniels of Crossett in 1985. Meanwhile, he needs to put a little more on his personal-best in the shot put -- a toss of 63-9.75 at the Cyclone Relays last month in Russellville -- to break the 6A state and overall mark of 65-10.75 set by Paul White of Russellville in 1974, one of the oldest state records listed.

Meanwhile, Bentonville boys track coach Mike Power knows that if Parlin does what he's done all year, his team will be guaranteed 20 points toward a state title. He's undefeated in the state, and nobody has come close to him all year during meets held in the state borders.

"The throws have been an area where we're consistently looking at," Power said. "The good thing is Bryant loves those events and he loves the sport. He's brought that love into his training and into his competition, trying to get better as an athlete.

"It's helped the team and put points on the board for us. I just wish there was another throwing event I could put him in -- maybe the javelin. "

Parlin's improvement did come with a price to pay. He chose to quit football, where he played on the offensive line, following his junior year in order to fully concentrate on track. It allowed him to put on 40 pounds and change his weightlifting routine in order to fit what he would do with the shot put and the discus.

As a result, he's now throwing the shot put more than 11 feet farther and the discus more than 30 feet farther than he did last year when he won both events at the Class 7A state meet in Bryant. It also earned him a track scholarship as he signed a national letter of intent with Oklahoma.

"That was super-hard to quit football," Parlin said. "I've been playing it since third or fourth grade. It was hard, but I knew I made the right decision in order to better myself in the ring. It has 100 percent helped me because of the weight I gained and the huge gains in the weight room. That has helped."

He's used that improvement to continually make throws that he's never done before. Now Parlin will use the next few days to throw the shot put and the discus farther than any other Arkansas high school athletes has done.

Power wouldn't mind it if Parlin gets a few breaks, particularly with the weather, over the next few days.

"The discus, he's been waiting for that one and he hasn't had a good opportunity to do it," Power said. "In the Kansas Relays, the wind was there and the competition was there. The right atmosphere was there that he could throw that 189 feet. He's still striving to get better, and he's not finished there.

"The shot put, he's worked hard in the weight room and worked hard on his technique. He's refined his spin technique, which is added extra feet. If it happens, it happens. Records are made to be broken, but sometimes the weather isn't there or the feeling isn't there. The thing with Bryant, though, is he'll give it his best shot."

Track leaders BOYS 100 Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^10.91 Tyheem Procise^FS Northside^10.94 Drake Stanton^Fayetteville^10.94 Joshua Workman^Rogers^10.96 Connor Escajeda^Pea Ridge^11.06 Ricardo Savoy^FS Southside^11.10 Ty Graser^Heritage^11.11 Christian Morrow^Van Buren^11.14 Colby Ried^Bentonville^11.14 200 Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^22.07 Joshua Workman^Rogers^22.10 Drake Stanton^Fayetteville^22.27 Devin Dougherty^Bentonville^22.50 Tyheem Procise^FS Northside^22.54 Garrett Chrisman^Rogers^22.65 Cole Joyce^Bentonville^22.66 Connor Escajeda^Pea Ridge^22.67 Byron Marks^Fayetteville^22.67 Colby Ried^Bentonville^22.67 400 Jadon Bartholomew^Har-Ber^49.31 Miguel Silveria^B’ville West^49.78 Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^49.93 Sam Cobbs^Heritage^50.03 Devin Dougherty^Bentonville^50.20 Garrett Chrisman^Rogers^50.25 Connor Escajeda^Pea Ridge^50.31 Drake Stanton^Fayetteville^50.81 800 Ethan Carney^Har-Ber^1:56.32 Camren Fischer^Fayetteville^1:57.41 Garrett Clifford^Bentonville^1:58.29 Jadon Bartholomew^Har-Ber^1:58.35 Daniel Graham^Bentonville^1:58.73 Coleman Wilson^Bentonville^1:58.89 Carter Quandt^Bentonville^1:59.53 Colin Conway^Bentonville^2:00.28 1,600 Camren Fischer^Fayetteville^4:13.84 Coleman Wilson^Bentonville^4:22.52 Lukas Pabst^Bentonville^4:29.41 Daniel Graham^Bentonville^4:31.02 Dawson Mayberry^Bentonville^4:31.38 Dylan Mayberry^Bentonville^4:31.38 Reuben Reina^Har-Ber^4:31.50 Lexington Hilton^Green Forest^4:31.74 3,200 Camren Fischer^Fayetteville^9:13.22 Reuben Reina^Har-Ber^9:28.34 Jack Williams^Fayetteville^9:29.61 Lukas Pabst^Bentonville^9:32.84 Dylan Mayberry^Bentonville^9:41.58 Coleman Wilson^Bentonville^9:45.44 Dawson Mayberry^Bentonville^9:47.97 Lexington Hilton^Green Forest^9:48.48 110 Hurdles Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^14.63 AJ Moss^Bentonville^14.89 Solomon Evans^Fayetteville^15.04 Sebastian Frazier^Springdale^15.18 Raytel Rone^FS Northside^15.20 Clay Workman^Rogers^15.42 Brandon Atwood^Gentry^15.50 DuVuiry Robinson^Rogers^15.65 300 Hurdles Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^38.22 DuVuiry Robinson^Rogers^39.35 Solomon Evans^Fayetteville^40.02 Sebastian Frazier^Springdale^40.07 AJ Moss^Bentonville^40.24 Daniel Lestina^B’ville West^40.43 Justin Koon^Pea Ridge^41.65 Raytel Rone^FS Northside^42.00 4x100 Relay Fayetteville^42.58 (Conner Flannigan, Drake Stanton, Byron Marks, Link Lindsey) Bentonville^42.85 FS Southside^43.08 Pea Ridge^43.23 FS Northside^43.32 Bentonville West^43.50 Van Buren^43.81 4x400 Relay Fayetteville^3:22.85 (Drake Stanton, Isaiah Sategna, Camren Fischer, Wayne Narissco) Springdale Har-Ber^3:23.55 Rogers^3:24.38 Bentonville West^3:24.61 Bentonville^3:27.95 FS Northside^3:31.09 Pea Ridge^3:31.91 FS Southside^3.35.14 4x800 Relay Fayetteville^8:08.13 (Wayne Narcisso, Zane Thompson, Sam Fischer, Camren Fischer)Springdale Har-Ber^8:13.79 Bentonville^8:14.67 Fayetteville^8:15.62 Rogers^8:22.09 Pea Ridge^8:24.84 FS Southside^8:35.69 Rogers Heritage^8:39.73 Springdale Har-Ber^8:40.57 Discus Bryant Parlin^Bentonville^189-10 Aidan Patton^Gravette^157-3 Luke Lane^Western Grove^143-0 Kerlose Ruzek^Gentry^141-11 Garrett Standifird^Van Buren^141-3 Jack Gilbreath^Rogers^140-1 Kolby Fesler^Siloam Springs^138-4 Cha’raun Page^Van Buren^136-4 High Jump Paxton Barnett^Elkins^6-5 Vincent Mason^Springdale^6-4 Sam Hurley^Fayetteville^6-4 DuVuiry Robinson^Rogers^6-4 Mykale Franks^FS Southside^6-4 Chase Gibson^Magazine^6-3 Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^6-2 Keystan Durning^Ozark^6-2 Solomon Evans^Fayetteville^6-2 Long Jump Isaiah Sategna^Fayetteville^23-11 Vincent Mason^Springdale^22-7.5 Ty Graser^Heritage^22-6.5 Clay Workman^Rogers^22-4.25 Greg Washington^FS Northside^21-7.5 Joshuah Shepherd^Rogers^21-5.5 Ryan Roark^Fayetteville^21-3.75 Link Lindsey^Fayetteville^21-3.5 Pole vault Ryan Roark^Fayetteville^16-0 Trace South^Farmington^14-8 Sean Gouvion^B’ville West^14-6 Ty Graser^Heritage^14-3 Zach Woods^Pea Ridge^14-0 Christian Schaefer^Greenwood^13-6 Stan Storkov^Rogers^13-0 Sam Hurley^Fayetteville^13-0 Brock McRae^Bentonville^13-0 Shot Put Bryant Parlin^Bentonville^63-9.75 Aidan Patton^Gravette^54-10.5 Keondre Westbrook^Siloam Springs^51-7 Michael Powell^Clarksville^50-8 Garrett Standifird^Van Buren^50-1.5 RJ Long^Rogers^49-3.5 Levi Prestidge^Alma^48-9 Hayden Vanderpool^Harrison^48-6 Triple Jump Greg Washington^FS Northside^44-7 Vincent Mason^Springdale^44-1.5 Chas Nimrod^Bentonville^43-10.5 Sebastian Frazier^Springdale^43-5.25 Clay Workman^Rogers^43-2.25 Cole Garza^Har-Ber^43-2 Zac Jarnagan^Gentry^42-11 Tyriq Adams^FS Northside^43-0.5 GIRLS 100 Grace Posey^B’ville West^12.33 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^12.36 Cassidy Mooneyhan^Pea Ridge^12.53 Ashlyn Hall^Fayetteville^12.69 Tayonna Wilson^Heritage^12.75 Chloe Mahone^B’ville West^12.83 Ashlyne Silcott^Rogers^12.86 Callie Pixley^Van Buren^12.89 Alyssa Baker^Bentonville^12.89 200 Kessiah Bemis^Fayetteville^25.49 Grace Posey^B’ville West^25.56 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^26.03 Ashlyn Hall^Fayetteville^26.12 Ashlyne Silcott^Rogers^26.33 Cassidy Mooneyhan^Pea Ridge^26.40 Tayonna Wilson^Heritage^26.41 Sydney Suggs^Bentonville^26.56 Chloe Mahone^B’ville West^26.56 400 Alexa Wright^Rogers^59.36 Sydney Suggs^Bentonville^59.97 Mary Margaret Harris^Fayetteville^1:00.02 Lauren Hill^Fayetteville^1:00.03 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^1:00.24 Danna Sanchez^Springdale^1:00.49 Lynley Bowen^Farmington^1:00.85 Kessiah Bemis^Fayetteville^1:00.90 800 Lainey Quandt^Bentonville^2:15.69 Emily Robinson^Bentonville^2:16.41 Anna Jeffcoat^Rogers^2:18.92 Danna Sanchez^Springdale^2:23.10 Ali Nachtigal^Rogers^2:23.20 Grace Litzinger^Fayetteville^2:24.09 Hailey Day^Rogers^2:24.36 Tori Willis^Bentonville^2:24.72 1,600 Lainey Quandt^Bentonville^4:59.80 Anna Jeffcoat^Rogers^5:02.09 Hailey Day^Rogers^5:10.21 Ali Nachtigal^Rogers^5:10.62 Grace Litzinger^Fayetteville^5:11.21 Emily Robinson^Bentonville^5:12.57 Tori Willis^Bentonville^5:12.97 Elizabeth Heffernan^Bentonville^5:20.02 3,200 Lainey Quandt^Bentonville^10:56.60 Anna Jeffcoat^Rogers^11:25.48 Tori Willis^Bentonville^11:25.60 Grace Litzinger^Fayetteville^11:26.70 Hailey Day^Rogers^11:27.40 Anabelle Bradley^Bentonville^11:31.95 Julia Clark^Van Buren^11:35.01 Kaitlyn Heffernan^Bentonville^11:41.69 100 Hurdles Georgia Brain^Rogers^14.94 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^15.47 Ashlyne Silcott^Rogers^15.71 Chesnee Ellifrits^Alma^15.84 Fiona Wilson^Greenland^16.14 Shelby Dunlap^Pea Ridge^16.16 Desi Meek^Decatur^16.17 Hannah Smith^Magazine^16.24 300 Hurdles Callie Pixley^Van Buren^45.43 Ashlyne Silcott^Rogers^45.84 Kessiah Bemis^Fayetteville^46.67 Desi Meek^Decatur^46.86 Lydia Pehlman^Bentonville^47.19 Avery Hughes^Bentonville^47.86 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^48.24 Sterling Thomas^Bentonville^48.51 4x100 Relay Bentonville West^49.15 (Ashley Lestina, Grace Posey, Chloe Mahone, Jada Curtis) Fayetteville^49.82 Bentonville^50.33 Fort Smith Northside^50.62 Pea Ridge^50.64 Rogers Heritage^51.13 Van Buren^51.23 Har-Ber^51.39 4x400 Relay Fayetteville^4:05.45 (Kessiah Bemis, Mary Margaret Harris, Lauren Hill, Aiyanna Campbell) Bentonville^4:09.12 Rogers^4:11.15 Bentonville West^4:12.61 Farmington^4:13.20 Springdale^4:16.34 Springdale Har-Ber^4:20.13 Pea Ridge^4:20.32 Gravette^4:20.37 4x800 Relay Bentonville^9:54.50 (Tori Willis, Emily Robinson, Elizabeth Heffernan, Lainey Quandt) Fayetteville^9:59.23 Gravette^10:07.05 Rogers^10:07.38 Green Forest^10:19.31 Siloam Springs^10:23.20 West Fork^10:25.37 FS Northside^10:26.47 Discus Molly Odell^Bentonville^115-3 Fiona Wilson^Greenland^110-8 Amber Covington^Rogers^110-0 Kelsey Ross^Bentonville^108-10 Fiona Wilson^Greenland^108-4 Julianna Evanoff^Bentonville^107-0 Abby Snipes^Heritage^104-8 Shonyea Lind^Bentonville^104-1 High Jump Sydney Billington^Bentonville^5-5 Rachel Wilson^B’ville West^5-4 Lexi Matlock^Bentonville^5-2 Ashlyn Hall^Fayetteville^5-2 Gabby Couch^Fayetteville^5-2 Ella Brandt^Harrison^5-2 Kynley Burton^Pea Ridge^5-2 Jaden Kirdendoll^Waldron^5-1 Destiny Mejia^Decatur^5-1 Long Jump Sydney Suggs^Bentonville^18-0 Georgia Brain^Rogers^17-10.75 Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^17-5.5 Ashlyne Silcott^Rogers^17-3.5 Winnie Spurlock^B’ville West^17-1.75 Alex Hill^Alpena^17-1 Ashtan Swanson^Paris^17-1 Brooklyn Zarlingo^Booneville^17-0 Pole Vault Cassidy Mooneyhan^Pea Ridge^12-7 Emily Roberts^Har-Ber^12-0 Isabel Garton^Fayetteville^11-0 Jules Velliquette^Har-Ber^10-6 Holly Robinson^Gravette^10-6 Lauren Wright^Pea Ridge^10-2 Kristen Gibbs^Fayetteville^10-0 Brooklyn Zarlingo^Booneville^10-0 Shot Put Shonyea Lind^Bentonville^40-8.25 Fiona Wilson^Greenland^37-2 Amber Covington^Rogers^37-0 Tannea Thomas^Magazine^35-4.75 Jasy Sheets^B’ville West^33-5 Kaia Tennis^B’ville West^33-4.5 Kelsey Ross^Bentonville^33-1.25 Shelby Little^Eureka Springs^33-1 Triple Jump Georgia Brain^Rogers^36-1.5 Alexis Roach^Farmington^36-0 Sydney Suggs^Bentonville^35-3.75 Brooklyn Zarlingo^Booneville^35-3 Avery Hughes^Bentonville^35-2 Gracie Carter^Van Buren^34-11 Emily Evans^Shiloh^34-10 Jael Harried^Siloam Springs^34-9

