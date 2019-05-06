Heavy rain predicted across Arkansas this week; damaging winds, flooding said to be main threats

This National Weather Service graphic shows as much as 6 inches of rainfall are predicted for the southern half of Arkansas throughout this week.

Forecasters predict a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across much of Arkansas later this week.

Damaging winds and flash floods are the primary severe weather threats possible in most of the state Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, said Brian Smith, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.



A second round of severe weather is possible in the southern and eastern regions of Arkansas later Thursday afternoon, Smith said.

Much of Arkansas is predicted to face a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday, with damaging winds a primary threat, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

According to the weather service, rainfall totals throughout the week are expected to reach nearly 6 inches across the state’s southern half. During last week's storms, much of Arkansas received between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain.

Though it is too early for forecasters to make confident predictions about the threat of tornadoes, Smith said that they could occur as severe weather develops.

Last week, experts confirmed at least six tornadoes struck central Arkansas, flipping vehicles, felling trees and cutting power to thousands of customers.

“Unfortunately, at this time of year you cannot rule it out completely,” Smith said.