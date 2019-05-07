Arkansas’ 2019 Presidential Scholars named

Sojas Wagle, a senior at Springdale’s Har-Ber High School, and Rachel Stall of Clarksville, a senior at the Arkansas School for Mathematics and Sciences in Hot Springs, are Arkansas’ 2019 Presidential Scholars.

Stall and Wagle were among the 161 high school seniors named Presidential Scholars on Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. All the scholars are invited to a Washington D.C. ceremonies in their honor in late June.

The Presidential Scholar title goes to one male and one female high school senior from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living aboard, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 chosen for their artistry and 20 chosen for excellence in career and technical education.

The students were selected based on their academic successes and/or excellence in artistic and technical career skills, as evidenced by essays, school evaluations and transcripts, community service and leadership.

Stall has plans to attend the University of Richmond and career aspirations in the field of environmental science.

Wagle is planning to attend Brown University to study cognitive science. Wagle’s goal is to earn a medical degree and become a practicing psychiatrist, researcher and advocate.