Northeast Arkansas police K9 shot by another officer, authorities say

A northeast Arkansas police department dog was shot late last month in an incident at a shooting range, authorities said on Thursday.

The Jonesboro Police Department said K9 officer Rocket was hit during a training at the Craighead County sheriff's office range.

Police said K9 handler Jason Myers and his partner, Rocket, were on the parking lot at the range. After the dog got out of a vehicle, gunfire started on the range. Officers said Rocket was not leashed and ran toward the shots.

Police said officer John Porbeck noticed Rocket running toward him, heard commands from Myers and was able to dodge the dog. Officers said the dog began to come toward Porbeck again when he fired his weapon and the bullet struck Rocket.

"Rocket did not sustain life-threatening injures and was taken immediately to Animal Medical Center," a news release stated. "Surgery was performed and he was released the next day. He is expected to make a complete recovery and will return to duty with no long-term effects."

Chief Rick Elliott has requested the an internal investigation. Police said there was no incident report, body-cam footage or surveillance footage.