Pelosi signals methodical approach on Barr vote

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House isn't rushing into a vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia investigation.

The California Democrat told reporters Thursday she'll follow a methodical process, saying, "We won't go any faster than the facts take us or any slower than the facts take us."

Pelosi spoke at her weekly news conference a day after the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee approved a contempt citation against Barr for failing to comply with a subpoena for the full report and underlying evidence.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the House will vote on the contempt citation "soon," but said the date is still to be determined.

Pelosi said she is waiting for other developments, including whether Mueller testifies to Nadler's committee.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.