CONWAY - Springdale Har-Ber scored twice in the final 25 minutes to overcome Cabot 2-1 in the first round of the Class 6A girls state soccer tournament at Hendrix College.

Sophomore Kania Starks tied the game 1 with 24:13 remaining. Senior Gisselle Estrada added her goal 11 minutes later to send the Lady Wildcats (12-10-1) into Friday's quarterfinal gamer against Bentonville.

Cabot senior Gracen Turner scored her team's lone goal with 30:08 remaining in the first half.