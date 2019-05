CONWAY - Senior Ashley Suffridge scored two goals in leading Mount St. Mary to a 3-1 victory over Bentonville West in the first round of the 6A Girls Soccer Tournament at Hendrix College.

Senior Anya Ranaraja broke a 1-1 tie with 19:54 to play to put Mount St. Mary (11-4) on top for good. Rachel Higgins scored the lone goal for West (9-11).

Mount St. Mary advances to play Bentonville in Friday's quarterfinals.