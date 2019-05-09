THE WEEKEND TEN: Mini Maker Faire, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Spring Tour of Homes + more things to do in Arkansas

1 MAKERS

Science, technology and the arts all come together in one place for the North Little Rock Mini Maker Faire, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the North Shore Riverwalk, Willow Street and Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock. The hands-on festival presented by the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub includes robot wars, drone races, alternative energy booths, handmade crafts, workshops, demonstrations and music. Admission is free. Call (501) 907-6570 or visit northlittlerock.makerfaire.com.

A Johnny 5 robot head at the North Little Rock Mini Maker Faire

2 MOVIE MUSIC

Steven Spielberg's classic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, will appear on the big screen, minus the musical score, which the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson will provide live (and won't be just phoning it in, either), in sync to the film, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. It's the final concert of the orchestra's 2018-2019 Acxiom Pops Live! season. Tickets are $16-$68, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

The Holtzman-Vinsonhaler House at 500 E. 9th Street is part of Quapaw Quarter Association's Spring Tour of Homes

3 MAJESTIC

For the 55th year, the Quapaw Quarter Association is opening half a dozen (plus one) historic houses for its Spring Tour of Homes, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. There will also be a candlelight tour, dinner and auction, 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday ($150) and a Mother's Day brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday ($60). Call (501) 371-0075 or visit quapaw.com.

4 MONROE MEMORIAL

President James Monroe signed the congressional act that established the Arkansas Territory on March 2, 1819. And Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, is marking the Arkansas Territorial Bicentennial with the 46th annual Territorial Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The event features living history performances; cooking, pottery and blacksmithing demonstrations, music and dance, food and beverages (including ice cream from Loblolly Creamery) and hands-on activities representing what life was like during Arkansas' Territorial era. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org. See story here.

5 MYTHIC

An unlikely hero sets forth on a quest to save the land of stories from the encroachment of the Nothing in The Neverending Story, adapted by David S. Craig from the novel by Michael Ende, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and May 19 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $15 for students, senior citizens (65-plus) and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

6 METTLE

Young fighters in the Warsaw ghetto make a pact to share their powerful story in The Survivor by Jack Eisner and Susan Nanus, closing out the 2018-19 season at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and May 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16, $12 for students and senior citizens. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

7 MANGIA

Chefs and sommeliers from around the world come together in south Arkansas today-Saturday for the fifth annual Southern Food & Wine Festival in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Five executive chefs are each preparing a course for the Southern Food & Wine Dinner, 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado; cost is $200 per guest (there's a 175-guest limit) and includes a 9:15 performance by the Tepusquet Tornados, a band of wine industry professionals and friends that includes El Dorado's own Madison "Maddog" Murphy on guitar (just-plain-show tickets are $10). The Grand Tasting Wine Pour, 2 p.m. Saturday in the MAD Amphitheater, features a worldwide wine selection and two musical performances; tickets, if you didn't attend the Friday night dinner, are $20 in advance, $30 day of. Call (870) 444-3007; a complete schedule is available at eldomad.com/sfwf-schedule-2019.

8 MARKET

Get ready for fresh squash, greens, strawberries and beans as the Little Rock Farmers Market opens for 2019 on Saturday. Visitors can expect special activities to mark the start of the 45th season. Market hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through September. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2552 or visit rivermarket.info.

9 MINDFUL

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, holds its first Encore! For Education benefit for its educational programs, 7 p.m. Saturday. The cabaret-style evening features performances from past Argenta Community Theater productions as well as new pieces performed by ACT Education alumni, instructors and friends of the theater. The evening will also feature awards presentations and a Fund-a-Need Auction. Tickets, $50, include a complimentary dessert bar; VIP tables (cocktail table seating for four) are $500. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

10 (ROLE) MODEL

Be a superhero at the DC Wonder Woman Run Series, 8 a.m. Saturday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Participants will receive official Wonder Woman and superhero gear for the 5K and 10K races. Packet pick-up is noon-6 p.m. Friday at the Clinton Center. Registration for the 5K is $59, $79 for the 10K and $25 for children 12 and younger. Visit dcwonderwomanrun.com.

North Little Rock Mini Maker Faire

