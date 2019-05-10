Arkansas man, 4-year-old daughter killed in head-on crash, officials say

A four-year-old girl and her father were killed in a head-on crash that also injured two other people Thursday afternoon along an Arkansas highway, officials said.

The Arkansas State Police said 26-year-old Kayla Rose Petite of Hector was driving a Ford Taurus north on Arkansas 27 when the car crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound pickup. It happened about 4:20 p.m. in Scottsville.

The child and 29-year-old Michael Anthony Petite suffered fatal injuries. Both were listed as passengers in the Taurus.

Kayla Petite and the truck’s 68-year-old driver were also hurt in the crash, but the report didn’t list the extent of their injuries.

Medical crews brought them to hospitals in Little Rock.

The report didn’t say why the car crossed the centerline. It listed clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show that at least nine people have been killed in fatal wrecks along Arkansas roads so far this month, adding to a yearly total of at least 149 deaths.