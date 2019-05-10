Springdale Har-Ber rallies by Cabot

CONWAY -- Playing from behind is not normally Springdale Har-Ber's forte, but the Lady Wildcats were able to rally for a victory Thursday afternoon.

Senior Gisselle Estrada and sophomore Kania Starks both scored in the final 25 minutes to help Har-Ber earn a 2-1 comeback victory over Cabot in the Class 6A girls state tournament at Hendrix College.

Har-Ber (12-10-1) advances to today's quarterfinals against 6A-West Conference champion Bentonville.

Cabot senior Gracen Turner drilled in a shot from 25 yards out 10 minutes into the contest to give the Panthers (9-11) a 1-0 advantage. The lead held until the 24:13 mark of the second half when Starks dribbled a ball past goalkeeper Maggie Martin.

"Honestly, when we get behind we have a problem with giving up," said Estrada, who has a team-high 15 goals for the Lady Wildcats. "But today it was a matter of teamwork and sticking with it. We really wanted to make it to the next round."

Har-Ber Coach Fabrizio Campagola said Starks' goal provided the Lady Wildcats with all the momentum they needed.

"These state games are so close," Campagola said. "One ball can change everything. After we got the tie we played so much better. Before that, we just couldn't get anything going."

Estrada broke the tie at the 13:23 mark.

"Every time we play it's the first goal that motivates us," Estrada said. "That first goal makes us push and fight even harder to get a second one."

Cabot attempted two free kicks in the final eight minutes but both potential game-tying tries sailed over the crossbar.

MOUNT ST. MARY 3, BENTONVILLE WEST 1

Senior Ashley Suffridge scored two goals in leading the Belles (11-4) over the Lady Wolverines (9-11).

Suffridge opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest and capped the scoring with 12:44 remaining. She had an opportunity for a third goal with a penalty kick early in the second half, but West goalkeeper Addison Dawson made the save.

West senior Rachel Higgins tied the game with 37:55 remaining, but the Belles regained the lead at the 19:54 mark thanks to a goal from senior Anya Ranaraja.

Mount St. Mary advances to play Rogers in today's quarterfinals.

ROGERS HERITAGE 2, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 1

Junior Lanee Knight scored on a free kick with 9:18 remaining, and the Lady War Eagles (13-8) held off the Lady Charging Wildcats (13-10).

Heritage advances to play Conway in today's quarterfinals.

Heritage held a 1-0 lead at the half, getting a goal from junior Pam Seller at the 19:40 mark.

North Little Rock freshman Rylee Ellis tied the game with a header with 25:41 remaining.

FAYETTEVILLE 3,

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0

The Lady Bulldogs (10-8) scored twice in the game's first 17 minutes to shut down the Lady Bears (8-13).

Senior Regan Resz scored the game's first goal with 30:23 remaining in the opening half. Jr. Georgia Thompson tacked on her goal seven minutes later.

The only goal of the second came with 9:02 remaining when sophomore Skylar Vanzant scored.

