Girls soccer scores

CLASS 6A (CONWAY)

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Bentonville 4, Springdale Har-Ber 0 Bryant 1, Fayetteville 0 Conway 4, Rogers Heritage 1 Mount St. Mary 2, Rogers 1

TODAY’S GAMES

Conway vs. Mount St. Mary, 10 a.m. Bentonville vs. Bryant, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A (SEARCY)

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Greenbrier 3, El Dorado 0 LR Christian 3, Mountain Home 0 Russellville 3, Benton 2 Searcy 1, Siloam Springs 0

TODAY’S GAMES (at Lion Stadium)

Russellville vs. Searcy, 10 a.m. LR Christian vs. Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A (BATESVILLE)

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Harrison 6, Stuttgart 0 Prairie Grove 1, Warren 0 Pulaski Academy 7, Berryville 0 Valley View 2, De Queen 0

TODAY’S GAMES (at SS Batesville HS)

Valley View vs. Harrison, 10 a.m. Prairie Grove vs. Pulaski Acad., 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A (HARRISON)

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Baptist Prep 4, St. Joseph 0 CAC 7, Lincoln 0 Episcopal Collegiate 3, Green Forest 1 Harding Academy 6, LISA Academy 0

TODAY’S GAMES

Episcopal Coll. vs. Harding Acad., noon Baptist Prep vs. CAC, 2 p.m.