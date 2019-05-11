Police Beat

LR man accusedin grocery robbery

A man robbed a Little Rock grocery store Friday and injured a security guard who tried to stop him, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Robert Lee Edwards, 37, of Little Rock on a charge of robbery Friday after employees reported seeing him taking items at the Edwards Cash Saver at 1701 Main St., the report said.

A uniformed security guard stopped Edwards, who resisted and injured the man, the report said. The nature and extent of the security guard's injuries were not mentioned in the report.

Edwards was in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Friday evening.

Sherwood man heldin sex-extortion case

A Sherwood man posted nude photos of a woman to social media and sent her multiple emails and texts threatening to share nude pictures with her classmates, professors and family members, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Timothy Wayne Copeland, 27, on a charge of sexual extortion Thursday after a woman showed them fake social media profiles and threats that she said Copeland had made, the report said.

Copeland was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Friday evening.

LR teen jailed afterassault of girl, 12

A Little Rock 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday on a charge of rape after, court documents said, he talked a 12-year-old girl into running away with him in February.

Little Rock police officers arrested Tieyler Dustin Otey on a charge of felony rape Wednesday after he surrendered at the 12th Street Substation, an arrest report said.

An affidavit for his arrest said Otey raped a 12-year-old girl after messaging her multiple times in late February, and that he persuaded her to run away from home. Investigators learned in an interview with the child that Otey knew her age at the time of the encounter, the report said.

Otey was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of Friday evening.

Man, 57, arrestedon 4 counts of rape

A Roland man was arrested on four charges of rape Thursday after, court documents said, he raped and molested a child for four years and allowed a friend to rape the child as well.

Patrick Tate, 57, surrendered to the Pulaski County District Court on Thursday after investigators with the Pulaski County sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest on four charges of felony rape, according to an arrest report.

An affidavit for Tate's arrest said he began raping and molesting a child when she was 4 and continued to do so until she was 9. The affidavit said Tate would take the child to a hotel, where one of his friends would also abuse her while he watched.

Court documents did not list when or where the assaults took place.

Tate was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Friday evening.

Metro on 05/11/2019