CLASS 6A
Bentonville FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Bentonville 2, Conway 1 Bentonville West 5, Bryant 3 Cabot 10, Rogers 2 North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 2
TODAY’S GAMES
North Little Rock vs. Bentonville, noon Bentonville West vs. Cabot, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Benton Athletic Complex FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Benton 8, Vilonia 6 Greenbrier 10, Greene County Tech 4 Greenwood 15, El Dorado 0 Sheridan 10, Beebe 0
TODAY’S GAMES
Greenbrier vs. Sheridan, noon Greenwood vs. Benton, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Southside Batesville High School FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Brookland 2, Gravette 0 Farmington 11, De Queen 5 Morrilton 1, Valley View 0 Pottsville 5, Bauxite 1
TODAY’S GAMES
Morrilton vs. Pottsville, noon Farmington vs. Brookland, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Harrison Parks & Rec. FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Baptist Prep 8, Bald Knob 5 Genoa Central 11, Mansfield 0 Paris 3, Smackover 0 Rose Bud 9, Palestine-Wheatley 4
TODAY’S GAMES
Paris vs. Genoa Central, noon Baptist Prep vs. Rose Bud, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Mountain Home FRIDAY’S RESULTS
East Poinsett County 4, SS Bee Branch 0 Melbourne 2, Parkers Chapel 0 Poyen 9, McCrory 1 Quitman 2, Salem 1
TODAY’S GAMES
Quitman vs. East Poinsett County, noon Melbourne vs. Poyen, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Taylor High School FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Concord 12, Hillcrest 2 Hermitage 11, Viola 0 Scranton 13, Sacred Heart 12 Taylor 10, Calico Rock 0
TODAY’S GAMES
Hermitage vs. Scranton, noon Taylor vs. Concord, 2:30 p.m.
Print Headline: Softball scores
