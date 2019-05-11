Softball scores

CLASS 6A

Bentonville FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Bentonville 2, Conway 1 Bentonville West 5, Bryant 3 Cabot 10, Rogers 2 North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 2

TODAY’S GAMES

North Little Rock vs. Bentonville, noon Bentonville West vs. Cabot, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Benton Athletic Complex FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Benton 8, Vilonia 6 Greenbrier 10, Greene County Tech 4 Greenwood 15, El Dorado 0 Sheridan 10, Beebe 0

TODAY’S GAMES

Greenbrier vs. Sheridan, noon Greenwood vs. Benton, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Southside Batesville High School FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Brookland 2, Gravette 0 Farmington 11, De Queen 5 Morrilton 1, Valley View 0 Pottsville 5, Bauxite 1

TODAY’S GAMES

Morrilton vs. Pottsville, noon Farmington vs. Brookland, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Harrison Parks & Rec. FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Baptist Prep 8, Bald Knob 5 Genoa Central 11, Mansfield 0 Paris 3, Smackover 0 Rose Bud 9, Palestine-Wheatley 4

TODAY’S GAMES

Paris vs. Genoa Central, noon Baptist Prep vs. Rose Bud, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Mountain Home FRIDAY’S RESULTS

East Poinsett County 4, SS Bee Branch 0 Melbourne 2, Parkers Chapel 0 Poyen 9, McCrory 1 Quitman 2, Salem 1

TODAY’S GAMES

Quitman vs. East Poinsett County, noon Melbourne vs. Poyen, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Taylor High School FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Concord 12, Hillcrest 2 Hermitage 11, Viola 0 Scranton 13, Sacred Heart 12 Taylor 10, Calico Rock 0

TODAY’S GAMES

Hermitage vs. Scranton, noon Taylor vs. Concord, 2:30 p.m.