More records fall as best of state decides champs

PEARCY -- Haze Farmer's last two track and field meets at Lake Hamilton High School ended in record-setting fashion.

Eight days before Saturday's 62nd annual Meet of Champions at Wolf Stadium, the Wolves senior pole vaulter cleared 17 feet, 31/4 inches to set the state overall record.

Meet of Champions At Lake Hamilton High School, Pearcy BOYS 100 1. Kennedy Lightner, North Little Rock, 10.50 (meet and overall record); 2. Muldrow Nikorean, Hope, 10.60; 3. Chris Jefferson, North Little Rock, 10.91. 200 1. Kennedy Lightner, North Little Rock, 21.31; 2. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 21.93; 3. Muldrow Nikorean, Hope, 22.04. 400 1. Phillip Anderson, Nettleton, 49.34; 2. Carson Lenser, Vilonia, 49.67; 3. Garrett Chrisman, Rogers, 50.30. 800 1. Hector Hernandez, De Queen, 1:55.12; 2. Ethan Carney, Springdale Har-Ber, 1:56.00; 3. Colby Swecker, Lake Hamilton, 1:57.36. 1,600 1. Camren Fischer, Fayetteville, 4:11.61 (meet record); 2. Coleman Wilson, Bentonville, 4:19.76; 3. Fischer Miller, Cave City, 4:22.88. 3,200 1. Lukas Pabst, Bentonville, 9:34.93; 2. Lexington Hilton, Green Forest, 9:34.97; 3. Luke Walling, Cave City, 9:41.99. 110 HURDLES 1. Shaka Bogan, Marion, 14.68; 2. AJ Moss, Bentonville, 14.77; 3. Caleb Ruff, Pine Bluff, 14.90. 300 HURDLES 1. Adrian Block, Prescott, 38.67; 2. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 39.98; 3. AJ Moss, Bentonville, 40.01. 400 RELAY 1. North Little Rock, 41.97; 2. LR Central, 42.53; 3. White Hall, 42.66. 1,600 RELAY 1. Rogers, 3:21.72; 2. Pine Bluff, 3:25.30; 3. Vilonia, 3:25.34. 3,200 RELAY 1. Lake Hamilton, 8:03.30; 2. Bryant, 8:09.51; 3. Fayetteville, 8:19.83. DISCUS 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 166-8; 2. Jacob Oliver, Sheridan, 157-2; 3. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 154-0. HIGH JUMP 1. Taelon Peter, Russellville, 6-10; 2. Johnathan Jones, LR Central, 6-6; 3. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 6-4. LONG JUMP 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 22-9.25; 2. Ahman Johnson, Fountain Lake, 21-9; 3. Devunte Kidd, El Dorado, 21-9. POLE VAULT 1. Haze Farmer, Lake Hamilton, 17-1.25 (meet record); 2. Rhett Nelson, Trinity Christian, 16-8.75; 3. Ryan Roark, Fayetteville, 16-0. SHOT PUT 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 62-1; 2. Aidan Patton, Gravette, 50-10.75; 3. Garrett Standifird, Van Buren, 49-2. TRIPLE JUMP 1. Ryan Johnson, Prescott, 45-3.25; 2. Draven Smith, Vilonia, 45-2; 3. Timquorian Johnson, Stuttgart, 45-1.50. …………………………… GIRLS 100 1. Kamaria Russell, LR Central, 12.12; 2. Carly Strong, Sheridan, 12.16; 3. Darnisha Lykes, Lafayette County, 12.29. 200 1. Kamaria Russell, LR Central, 24.58; 2. Carly Strong, Sheridan, 24.80; 3. Ann Dangha, LR Hall, 25.47. 400 1. Ella Reynolds, Bryant, 58.49; 2. Morgan White, Pine Bluff, 58.76; 3. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 1:00.00. 800 1. Lauren Turner, Cabot, 2:15.76; 2. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 2:16.45; 3. Karina Maravillas, Green Forest, 2:21.77. 1,600 1. Lainey Quandt, Bentonville, 4:59.75; 2. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:22.65; 3. Elizabeth Heffernan, Bentonville, 5:24.88. 3,200 1. Sara Steimel, Jonesboro, 11:27.11; 2. Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove, 11:29.66; 3. Kaitlyn Heffernan, Bentonville, 11:31.00. 100 HURDLES 1. Aliya Hatton, Sylvan Hills, 14.66; 2. Ayana Harris, Sylvan Hills, 14.71; 3. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 14.93. 300 HURDLES 1. Aliya Hatton, Sylvan Hills, 44.64; 2. Callie Pixley, Van Buren, 46.01; 3. Desi Meek, Decatur, 46.37. 400 RELAY 1. Sylvan Hills, 48.41; 2. LR Central, 48.66; 3. Bryant, 49.34. 1,600 RELAY 1. Bryant, 4:03.07; 2. Fayetteville, 4:04.11; 3. Bentonville, 4:05.57. 3,200 RELAY 1. Cabot, 9:51.38; 2. Vilonia, 10:13.88; 3. Conway, 10:25.69. DISCUS 1. Stajah Hayes, Magnolia, 122-2; 2. Olivia Hancock, Paragould, 118-3; 3. Shuntia Hunter, Magnolia, 105-5. HIGH JUMP 1. Breya Clark, El Dorado, 5-4; 2. Madison Holloway, Conway, 5-2; 3. Radasia Turner, Magnolia, 5-0. LONG JUMP 1. Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills, 19-0; 2. Breya Clark, El Dorado, 17-7.75; 3. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 17-7.25. POLE VAULT 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 12-6; 2. Edie Murray, Lake Hamilton, 12-2; 3. Mackenzie Moring, Sheridan, 10-10. SHOT PUT 1. Stajah Hayes, Magnolia, 38-9.50; 2. Shonyea Lind, Bentonville, 38-6; 3. Laura Workman, Sheridan, 37-3. TRIPLE JUMP 1. Breya Clark, El Dorado, 38-5.75; 2. Mia Heard, Sylvan Hills, 37-1.25; 3. Taylor Conway, Conway, 36-6.50.

On Saturday, Farmer, who has signed with Georgia, claimed the Meet of Champions record at 17-11/4 to top former University of Arkansas standout Andrew Irwin's mark of 17-1 set in 2011 when he was at Mount Ida.

Farmer needed one attempt to clear 17-11/4, besting Trinity Christian junior Rhett Nelson. Nelson finished second at 16-83/4 inches.

At a school that has had several quality pole vaulters such as Morry Sanders, Sam Ewing and Nick Johnson, Farmer was the latest Wolf vaulter to shine.

"I feel pretty good," said Farmer, a two-time state champion pole vaulter at Lake Hamilton. "I'm glad I put my name up there and give people something to shoot for."

After setting the meet record, Farmer attempted to go past his overall record with 17-7, but he failed on all three attempts.

Five athletes cleared at least 15-6 on Saturday, including Fayetteville senior Ryan Roark, Lake Hamilton senior Michael Harris and his teammate, sophomore Hunter Johnson. Nelson entered the competition at 16 feet, while Farmer came in at 16-5.

The friendly rivalry between Farmer and Nelson was evident throughout Saturday's meet. At one point, Farmer yelled, "Let's go, Rhett!" to get him and the crowd surrounding the pole vault area excited.

Nelson, the Class 1A state record-holder in the pole vault at 16 feet, set a personal best Saturday and appreciated the opportunity to compete athletes from larger schools.

"It's awesome being at facilities like this and getting to jump with people that are this good at every event they do," Nelson said. "It's exciting. It's one of the most competitive meets you can go to."

Farmer joked that his record may not stand for too long, with Nelson having one more year of eligibility.

"I should have set it higher because I know pretty much for a fact that Rhett is going to come back and break it," Farmer said of Nelson.

In the girls pole vault, Pea Ridge junior Cassidy Mooneyhan ended Lake Hamilton senior Edie Murray's two-year reign in the Meet of Champions.

Mooneyhan cleared 12-6. Murray was second at 12-2, while Sheridan junior Mackenzie Moring finished third (10-10).

Entering Saturday's meet, Mooneyhan had the state's top pole vaulting mark at 12-7, which she recorded at the Class 4A state track and field meet May 1 in Batesville.

"This is definitely my best season so far," Mooneyhan said. "I love the consistency I've been having. I can't wait for next year."

In other highlights Saturday at the Meet of Champions:

• North Little Rock senior Kennedy Lightner set the Meet of Champions record in the 100-meter dash and broke his own mark from the Class 6A state track and field meet May 4. Lightner clocked in at 10.50, 0.10 seconds ahead of Hope's Muldrow Nikorean. The previous Meet of Champions record was held by Fred Rose of Texarkana (10.52 in 2007). Lightner had set the overall record at the Class 6A meet with a 10.51.

• Fayetteville senior Camren Fischer, who has signed with Princeton, broke the Meet of Champions record in the boys 1,600. He clocked in at 4:11.61, besting Rogers' Cameron Efurd's previous record of 4:14.78 set in 2010. He was 8.15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Bentonville's Coleman Wilson.

• Bentonville senior Lainey Quandt ran away with the girls 1,600 in 4:59.75. Rogers' Hailey Day was second at 5:22.65, followed by Bentonville's Elizabeth Heffernan (5:24.88).

• El Dorado senior Breya Clark, this year's Class 5A state champion in the high jump and triple jump, won those two events Saturday. Clark jumped 38-53/4 in the triple jump and cleared 5-4 in the high jump.

Photo by James Leigh

Cassidy Mooneyhan

Photo by James Leigh

Russellville’s Taelon Peter won the high jump at Saturday’s Meet of Champions in Pearcy with a jump of 6 feet, 10 inches.

Sports on 05/12/2019