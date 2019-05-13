Arkansas woman charged in plan to bring drugs into county jail, authorities say

An Arkansas woman is accused of trying to bring methamphetamine to inmates at a county jail, according to criminal charges filed last week.

Authorities said they arrested Jamie Lynn Jennings, 35, of Cave City after listening to recorded phone calls with two inmates instructing her to put drugs and other items into a delivery package.

Police arrested Jennings in the parking lot of a Walmart after she handed items off to another person, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officials said investigators found methamphetamine inside a latex glove, cash and a pipe during a search of Jennings’ car.

She faces multiple drug-related offenses, including possession with the purpose of distributing methamphetamine, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

Jennings was booked into the Independence County jail, but she was free on Monday after posting a $25,000 bond.

Court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.