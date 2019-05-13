Agreement set to give ASU-Beebe students access to UCA resources

Two Arkansas colleges are set to sign an agreement that would give students at one access to certain resources at the other.

The deal would give students at Arkansas State University-Beebe access to campus events, the library and other facilities at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway as they earn an associates degree.

UCA signed a similar agreement with a University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton last year.

School leaders said they plan to sign the so-called “Bear Partnership” agreement next week.