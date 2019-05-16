Sections
Little Rock airport chief to resign
Little Rock airport chief to resign

by Noel Oman | Today at 4:16 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Ron Mathieu, executive director at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, is shown in this file photo.

Ron Mathieu, who has led Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field since 2008, is resigning to take the top job at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Ala.

Mathieu's resignation is effective May 31.

Clinton National Airport, the state's largest, had 1 million boardings last year. It employs 150 people and has a $34 million annual operating budget.

Jesse Mason, chairman of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, said in a prepared statement that the commission will name an interim executive director while a search for Mathieu's successor takes place.

"We are extremely appreciative of Ron’s service," Mason said in the statement. "The Commission and Staff will sorely miss his leadership that has led to the biggest transformation in our airport’s history. During Ron’s 13 years in Little Rock, the airport has become debt free while undergoing nearly $100 million in terminal improvements, increased passenger satisfaction levels, expanded aviation manufacturing and generated billions of dollars in economic impact."

Mathieu joined the airport staff in 2006 as deputy director. He was named interim director in December 2007 and became executive director the following June.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • conservative
    May 16, 2019 at 4:52 p.m.

    Wish we could lose the "Bill and Hill" moniker and go back to simply "Adams Field".
    .
    In ATC radio communications, it is typical to make an initial call (for example) to "Adams approach" and continue with something like "Cessna 123ABC and 'so-on-and-so forth'," -- You're not going to cluter up the radio conversation with "Bill and Hillary Clinton National approach" . . .just not done.

  • MBAIV
    May 16, 2019 at 6:07 p.m.

    I wish Ron well.
    .
    Now for a replacement. I'd bet one of my tax dollars that, even though Ron's salary was years of increases and bonuses, the commission will end up hiring someone for even more than he was making -- instead of dropping back to a "starting" salary. That's the usual for such positions as well as higher ed administrators. No wonder costs keep going up --- they do it intentionally.
