Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:22 p.m. 9comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this May 16, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. Democrats in the House are poised to approve sweeping anti-discrimination legislation that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Dubbed the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation “closer to equal liberty and justice for all.’’ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.

Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all."

Sexual orientation and gender identity "deserve full civil rights protections - in the workplace and in every place, education, housing, credit, jury service, public accommodations," Pelosi said.

The vote was 236-173, with every Democrat voting in favor, along with eight Republicans. Cheers and applause broke out on the House floor as the bill crossed the threshold for passage.

The legislation's chief sponsor, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said it affirms fairness and equality as core American values "and ensures members of the LGBTQ community can live their lives free from the fear of legal discrimination of any kind."

Cicilline, who is gay, called equal treatment under the law a founding principle of the United States, adding "It's absurd that, in 2019, members of the LGBTQ community can be fired from their jobs, denied service in a restaurant or get thrown out of their apartment because of their sexual orientation or gender identify."

Most Republicans oppose the bill and call it another example of government overreach. Several GOP lawmakers spoke against it Friday on the House floor. President Donald Trump is widely expected to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.

At a news conference Thursday, the Republicans said the bill would jeopardize religious freedom by requiring acceptance of a particular ideology about sexuality and sexual identity.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., called the legislation "grossly misnamed" and said it is "anything but equalizing."

The bill "hijacks" the 1964 Civil Rights Act to create "a brave new world of 'discrimination' based on undefined terms of sexual orientation and gender identity," Hartzler said. The legislation threatens women's sports, shelters and schools, and could silence female athletes, domestic abuse survivors and other women, she said.

A similar bill in the Senate has been co-sponsored by all but one Senate Democrat, but faces long odds in the Republican-controlled chamber.

A Trump administration official who asked not be identified, because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the president's intentions, said the White House "opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all. However, this bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights."

Some critics also said the bill could jeopardize Title IX, the law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded education programs. Former tennis star Martina Navratilova co-wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post urging lawmakers not to "make the unnecessary and ironic mistake of sacrificing the enormously valuable social good that is female sports in their effort to secure the rights of transgender women and girls."

Ahead of the vote, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., called the House bill "horrifying" and said it could cause Catholic schools to lose federal grants for school lunches or require faith-based adoption agencies to place children with same-sex couples.

Neena Chaudhry, a lawyer for the National Women's Law Center, said the bill does not undermine Title IX, because courts have already found that Title IX protects against gender-identity discrimination.

"It is way past time to fully open the doors of opportunity for every American," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., one of the Senate bill's lead sponsors. "Let's pass the Equality Act, and let us rejoice in the bells of freedom ringing for every American."

In the Senate, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine also supports the bill, while Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the sole Democrat who is not a co-sponsor.

The eight House Republicans who voted for the bill Friday were Reps. Susan Brooks of Indiana, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Will Hurd of Texas, Greg Walden of Oregon and New York lawmakers John Katko, Tom Reed and Elise Stefanik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • Illinoisroy
    May 17, 2019 at 12:50 p.m.

    "conscience rights" slick way of saying religious rights. We need freedom from religion!
  • GeneralMac
    May 17, 2019 at 1:06 p.m.

    Bernie Sanders said "justice for all" is an outdated motto of the OLD Democrat Party.

    He said the new motto must mention the words......"race, gender, LGBT"..

    Surprised he didn't insist on adding the word "eunuch ". !
  • seitan
    May 17, 2019 at 1:23 p.m.

    Since when are Republicans concerned about government overreach? They are now passing laws that will force children who have been raped or molested to carry a fetus to term, and then give a convicted rapist parental rights.

  • seitan
    May 17, 2019 at 1:24 p.m.

    GM. He didn't include the word "eunuch" because he didn't want to comment on your intellectual status.

  • GeneralMac
    May 17, 2019 at 1:25 p.m.

    A liberal woman's fantasy..

    To be smoking a joint while having an abortion.

    Double the satisfaction !
  • seitan
    May 17, 2019 at 1:36 p.m.

    12-year-old girls giving birth to a rapist's "baby."
    GM's fantasy?
  • GeneralMac
    May 17, 2019 at 1:47 p.m.

    Democrats like Barack HUSSEIN Obama favored partial birth abortion where the head is out of the mother far enough so a sharp scissors can be thrust into the base of the skull and kill it before the rest of the baby is delivered.

    Reminds me of a barber giving a little boy his first haircut.

    "now hold still or this sharp scissors will cut you"......"lower your head"...." a little more"

    CRUSH goes the scissors into the base of the skull!

    That little baby never knew what hit them when an abortion "doctor" is skilled using a scissors by thrusting it into the base of the skull.
  • 23cal
    May 17, 2019 at 1:47 p.m.

    "Most Republicans oppose the bill and call it another example of government overreach."
    *
    What makes it "government overreach" any more than anti-discrimination laws which protect other traditionally persecuted targets of discrimination based on race, color, age, handicap, national origin, religion, sex, etc.?
    *
    Seriously. What makes protecting this group a whole lot more overreaching than those groups?
    *
    If the bill was specifically to protect white fundamentalist Protestants they would have backed it without exception. Oh....they are already protected (see color and religion, above). Protect gay people and they are all against it.
    *
    They are anti-gay bigots. You can read them spewing their anti-gay animus on here everyday.

  • seitan
    May 17, 2019 at 1:50 p.m.

    GM. Wow. You really do fantasize about that stuff. Yet, apparently, you approve of forcing little girls to carry a rapist's zygote to term. Correct?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT