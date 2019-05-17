Sections
LIST: Fred's to close 16 more stores in Arkansas

by Stephen Steed | Today at 12:12 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Fred's in El Dorado.

Sixteen more Fred's discount stores in Arkansas will close at the end of June, the company announced.

Based in Memphis, Fred's had announced in April it was closing 19 stores in Arkansas as part of restructuring. The last day for those stores is May 31.

Stores in Augusta, Greenbrier, Haskell, Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Magnolia, Malvern, Marion, Marshall, Mayflower, Melbourne, Monticello, Pea Ridge, Pine Bluff and White Hall are listed on the company's website for the latest closings and liquidation sales.

Those 16 are among 104 stores that will be closed in June, with Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee losing the most. The April announcement concerned 159 stores. After next month's store closings, Fred's will have 294 remaining locations, with 25 in Arkansas.

