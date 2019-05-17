Sections
Little Rock mayor hires former top Arkansas House Democrat for chief of staff job

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 11:06 a.m. | Updated May 17, 2019 at 11:41 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left) confirmed that he hired former Arkansas House Minority Leader Charles Blake (right) as his chief of staff.

Former Minority Leader Charles Blake of Little Rock will serve as Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s chief of staff, Scott said Friday.

Blake, 36, resigned from the House this week. His resignation goes into effect today.

Blake served as the mayor’s campaign manager during the fall elections. Scott said Blake is a “loyal confidante” whose background in entrepreneurship will help make City Hall more responsive to Little Rock residents.

“He has a reputation for building bridges with all people. He’s a strategic mind and has strategic management skills that will help City Hall run efficiently as possible,” Scott told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Blake also served as an adviser to the board of directors for the mayor’s transition team.

He will be paid $95,0000 annually.

Blake will start his new role in City Hall on Monday.

Read Saturday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • JIMBOB47
    May 17, 2019 at 11:26 a.m.

    Nice raise - 100% increase. LR new mayor continues to 'load' city positions (some newly-created) with Dems and 'minorities'. LR will soon be like Chicago and Memphis.
  • MBAIV
    May 17, 2019 at 11:33 a.m.

    $95,000. Good thing LR doesn't have a budget problem.
    I think the campaign manager function is the most important criteria in this case. That and being a good Democrat. And being (dare I even mention it???) black.
    Perhaps the new mayor, new PD chief and new chief of staff can reverse the decline of family and normality of crime in the black community. Good luck LR.
  • RBear
    May 17, 2019 at 11:41 a.m.

    Pack and I called it yesterday. I was low balling the salary, hoping it wouldn't get out of hand. I kind of saw this one coming. Blake's experience in the Lege does give him skills you wouldn't normally find on the open market, especially when dealing with policy matters. To put it bluntly, Blake understands how sausage is made.
    Jimbo's comments make absolutely no sense other than racist.
