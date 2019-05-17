Little Rock mayor hires former top Arkansas House Democrat for chief of staff job

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left) confirmed that he hired former Arkansas House Minority Leader Charles Blake (right) as his chief of staff.

Former Minority Leader Charles Blake of Little Rock will serve as Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s chief of staff, Scott said Friday.

Blake, 36, resigned from the House this week. His resignation goes into effect today.

Blake served as the mayor’s campaign manager during the fall elections. Scott said Blake is a “loyal confidante” whose background in entrepreneurship will help make City Hall more responsive to Little Rock residents.

“He has a reputation for building bridges with all people. He’s a strategic mind and has strategic management skills that will help City Hall run efficiently as possible,” Scott told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Blake also served as an adviser to the board of directors for the mayor’s transition team.

He will be paid $95,0000 annually.

Blake will start his new role in City Hall on Monday.

