Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Little Rock

A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed after a vehicle struck him Thursday night in south Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Baseline Road and South Heights Road.

Officials identified the pedestrian as 64-year-old Jose Louis Gonzalez of Little Rock. He died shortly after medics brought him to the hospital, police said.

The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified or cited, cooperated with investigators at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Authorities on Friday were still investigating how the crash happened.