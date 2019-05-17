Plea in ’15 killing earns 25-year term

HOT SPRINGS — A Little Rock man originally charged with capital murder in the 2015 shooting of a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in Garland County Circuit Court.

Kameon Deshawn Parker, 20, who has remained in custody since his arrest Sept. 30, 2015, was set to stand trial July 9 on the capital-murder charge but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Roy Dell Smith, 31, on Sept. 24, 2015, and a felony charge of committing a terroristic act.

Parker was sentenced to 25 years on each count, to run concurrently. He also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree battery for attacking a Garland County sheriff’s deputy in the jail in 2018 and was sentenced to six years in prison, also to run concurrently. Court costs and fees were expunged for time served since his arrest.

Deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said Monday that the plea deal was reached with the approval of the victim’s family and noted that the actual shooter was sentenced to 30 years. Ocoriye Deonte Wallace, 24, of North Little Rock pleaded guilty June 14, 2017, to second-degree murder in Smith’s death and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years.

A third suspect, Abriauna Simone Bell, 26, of Little Rock, was initially charged with capital murder in the case, but the charge was later withdrawn. She is set to stand trial June 5 on a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Parker, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult in the case, prompting multiple appeals by his attorneys trying to get his case remanded to juvenile court. Petro said it was because of the appeals that it took until Monday to convict Parker on the charges.